Carson Wealth has opened its 13th completely owned office in Elkhorn, Nebraska, near the firm’s Omaha headquarters.

The three-person team, which manages more than $163m in assets, will be handled by managing directors and wealth advisers David Carroll and Jon Springer, as well as client services manager Jessica Fricke.

Each member offers a depth of knowledge and a drive to putting the requirements of clients first, which aligns with Carson’s purpose and commitment to offering skilled customer service.

Together they exemplify the principles that propel growth for the company because they have a mutual dedication to prioritising clients and a culture that is in line with Carson’s vision.

Their close proximity to the company’s central office guarantees smooth client support and collaboration and demonstrates Carson Wealth’s focus to provide top wealth management services across the country.

Springer stated: “In joining Carson Wealth, we were drawn to the unparalleled resources and support the firm offers, providing us with the tools necessary to better serve our clients. The enhanced flexibility and expanded investment opportunities allow us to tailor strategies precisely to our clients’ unique needs, while the access to a deeper bench of experienced professionals ensures we can deliver comprehensive solutions and skilled guidance across all facets of wealth management. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings, enabling us to elevate our service and drive greater value for our clients.”

Carroll added: “As we embark on this new chapter, I’m thrilled to join forces with a team that shares our unwavering commitment to prioritising clients’ needs and delivering personalised financial solutions. Together, we are poised to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our clients, guiding them towards financial freedom.”

Gregg Johnson, national sales director, Carson Group concluded: “We are thrilled to welcome David, Jon, and Jessica to the Carson family as part of our expanding Omaha footprint. Their dedication to client-centric values and their alignment with our mission make them invaluable additions to our team. We are confident that their expertise will further enhance the exceptional service and experiences we deliver to our clients.”

With more than 150 partner offices, comprising over 50 Carson Wealth locations, Carson Group presently oversees $34bn in assets and provides advisory services to over 49,000 households.