The Bahamas-based bank is also utilising Avaloq to bring in modules and features. These are based on joint innovation between Capital Union and Avaloq to further improve client interaction and engagement.

In addition, the Avaloq Core Platform will aid the bank’s continued growth and the rollout of innovation products and services.

Capital Union first utilised the Avaloq Core Platform in an SaaS model in 2024. Since then, Avaloq has also been trusted with the back-office processes.

Furthermore, as part of the collaboration, Capital Union has launched a web banking solution which offers clients an intuitive interface. This includes a near real-time overview of portfolio positions and also frequent communication. It gives banks and wealth managers options for providing a perfect digital banking experience.

Patrick Zbinden, chief executive at Capital Union Bank, said: “As we celebrate nearly ten years with Avaloq, we are delighted to offer our clients access to the latest version of Avaloq’s web banking solution so that they have even more control over their assets. Our clients benefit from our unique gateway to financial markets and an ever-expanding investment universe supported by our strong core banking system, which we are constantly optimising. I am delighted that Avaloq has the expertise and cutting-edge technology to support us in meeting the needs of our discerning clientele, and I look forward to continuing our strong partnership and joint innovation activities for many years to come.”

Thomas Beck, co-chief executive officer at Avaloq, added: “We are firmly committed to innovation to create a more integrated banking experience and to accompanying Capital Union Bank on its digitalisation journey. By automating end-to-end processes, from order entry to reporting, while enhancing client engagement channels, we will continue to support the long-term business growth of Capital Union Bank globally.

“As a leader in wealth management technology, Avaloq invests substantially in R&D and engages in joint innovation to keep our clients ahead of the curve. At the same time, we constantly monitor the market for regulatory updates so that our clients are always compliant. We are proud to work closely with a digital pioneer such as Capital Union Bank.”

Capital Union Bank is a financial institution providing bespoke execution, custody and lending services to institutional investors, financial intermediaries and (ultra) high net worth individuals across the world.