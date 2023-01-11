MSI, seeded in the US in 2019, integrates four fixed-income sectors. Credit: Robert Owen-Wahl from Pixabay

UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) is set to distribute Capital Group’s multi-sector income fund (MSI) in Hong Kong under an exclusive partnership.

MSI, which was launched in the US in 2019, integrates four fixed-income sectors.

These sectors are emerging market bonds, securitised credit, investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds.

According to finews.com, the strategy is managed by five portfolio managers having an average experience of 23 years in the investment space.

UBS GWM head of global investment management Bruno Marxer was quoted as saying by Fund Selector Asia: “We are pleased to team up with such an esteemed partner and offer our clients prime access to this unique and differentiated strategy.

“Earning more predictable returns from income strategies is particularly appealing amid ongoing market volatility, making this a timely addition to our overall offering.”

The publication said that MSC has a balanced risk profile and can tilt exposure in changing market conditions.

UBS GWM will reportedly serve as the fund’s exclusive distributor in Hong Kong until 31 March of this year.

Established in 1931 in Los Angeles, Capital Group currently manages $2.2tn in assets.

In 1962, the asset manager launched its first office outside the US in Geneva.

It started catering to HNW investors in 1974 through a group now called Capital Group Private Client Services, and began managing non-US assets for US-based institutional clients in 1978.

The firm started providing investment management services for individuals in Canada in 2000, followed by Europe in 2003.

“MSI combines the power of four fixed income sectors to target reliable income in different market conditions. Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, the ability to find reliable sources of income has become increasingly important for investors,” Capital Group head of fixed income Mike Gitlin was quoted by Fund Selector Asia as saying.