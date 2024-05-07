Global trading platform and fintech Capital.com has announced that total client trading volumes was more than $1.2trn in 2023.

This is a jump of 3% year-on-year and marks the first time trading volumes have totalled more than $1trn.

In addition, Capital.com has gained the top spot on the 2023 Deloitte Tech Fast 50 rankings for the third consecutive year.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme celebrates and recognises the fastest-growing technology companies that have their headquarters either in the Middle East or Cyprus. Capital.com, was ranked first as the fastest growing technology company among 50 nominees with an unprecedented revenue growth rate of 4011% over the last four years.

Ariel Segev, Group Chief Financial Officer, Capital.com, said: “It is a great honour to be recognised as the fastest growing tech company at the DME Fast 50 for the 3rd year in a row. This win demonstrates our tenacity and resilience as a high-growth fintech company and we are extremely lucky to have our headquarters in a dynamic and thriving tech hub such as Cyprus. With its conducive, business-friendly ecosystem, deep talent pool and facilitative legislation, Cyprus is the ideal jurisdiction for tech scale-ups such as ours to supercharge their growth strategies.”

Ariel Segev, Group CFO, Capital.com

Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst, Capital.com, stated: “The hype around semi-conductors was carried into Q1 2024 which helped boost tech stocks and the US Tech companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Traders also shifted their mentality in Q1 and started to welcome the resilience in the US economic data, moving away from the ‘good-data-is-bad’ rhetoric that dominated most of 2023. This allowed stocks to move to new highs even if it meant the Federal Reserve was less likely to start cutting rates.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Over the same period, trading volumes in commodity markets accounted for 58% of total volumes traded, making it the second most heavily traded market by volume on the Capital.com platform. Trading volumes were largely concentrated in gold and crude oil.

“Risk appetite was strong throughout most of the quarter, a key driver of the rally in equities. That said, escalations in geopolitical tensions led investors to diversify their portfolios, causing gold to appreciate over 10% in the first three months of the year as safe-haven demand increased. Meanwhile, continued attacks on Russian refineries and fears about tight supply stemming from the conflict in the Middle East has pushed oil prices higher,” added Hathorn.