Capgemini to buy Chappuis Halder & Cie to bolster financial consulting expertise

French IT services firm Capgemini has agreed to acquire Chappuis Halder & Cie as part of a strategy to bolster its consulting capabilities in the financial service space.

The deal, whose financial terms were not disclosed, is slated to close in the coming months.

Luxembourg-headquartered Chappuis Halder is a global strategy and management consulting firm specialising in the financial services industry. It focuses on transformation, finance, risk and compliance segments.

The firm offers regulatory advice for clients and conducts Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) related projects, including through its data-based transformation expertise.

Related

It has offices in New York, Montreal, Paris, Geneva, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Capgemini expects the deal to strengthen its capabilities to advise banking, wealth management and insurance clients in North America, Europe and South-East Asia.

The addition of Chappuis Halder is also anticipated to bolster the group’s in-demand specialist consulting services in ESG and climate risk strategy.

Capgemini Invent CEO Cyril Garcia said: “This acquisition will help us deliver on high impact transformation projects for corporate investment banking and wealth management clients.

“Chappuis Halder, who is joining Capgemini Invent, brings a team of highly talented and experienced consultants, based in North America, Europe and South-East Asia. Their skillsets, including in sustainability services – a key focus for us to meet growing client demand – are very complementary to the Group’s deep industry and broad technology capabilities.”

Chappuis Halder founder and CEO Stéphane Eyraud said: “We are looking forward to being part of the Capgemini Group and to bringing our capabilities in helping clients in the financial services sector, to design, plan and implement end-to-end their transformation journey taking advantage of what technology can bring.”