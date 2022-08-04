Canaccord Genuity to scoop up Results International Group

Canaccord Genuity has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire UK advisory business Results International Group.

The transaction, whose financial terms were not revealed, is expected to close in the current fiscal quarter.

London- headquartered Results is an independent advisory firm focused on the technology and healthcare sectors which offers M&A and corporate finance services to entrepreneurs, corporates, private equity firms and investors.

In the last three years, Results executed over 60 strategic advisory transactions.

Canaccord Genuity Group president and CEO Dan Daviau said: “Since our initial investment to expand our advisory practice in 2019, we have meaningfully increased our relevance as a leading independent midmarket advisory firm in North America and Europe, and this has contributed to our stronger profitability.

“Our acquisition of Results supports our strategy of increasing contributions from our advisory segment and provides robust European expertise in two of our core focus sectors, healthcare and technology.”

The deal aligns with recent investments by the company to expand its global advisory business with the acquisitions of Petsky Prunier and Sawaya Partners in the US.

It also expands its European domain expertise in the healthcare and technology sectors.

Results managing partner Julie Langley said: “We are pleased to have found a flexible and entrepreneurial partner in Canaccord Genuity, where both the strategic and cultural fit are so strong.

“We look forward to providing enhanced geographic reach, domain expertise and service offering for our combined clients.”

This June, Canaccord Genuity concluded its previously announced acquisition of Punter Southall Wealth.