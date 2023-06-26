The result illustrates Bybit’s dedication to operating within legal restrictions and offering its clients safe and legal trading alternatives.

With its recently obtained licence from the Cypriot regulatory authorities, Bybit is now able to provide a wide range of services.

It includes trading between crypto and fiat currency pairs, financial services pertaining to crypto assets, and custody solutions designed for customers in Cyprus and other EU member states.

By obtaining this licence, Bybit solidifies its position as a reputable and governed platform in the Cyprus bitcoin sector.

Cyprus is known as a thriving centre for cryptocurrency activity, with a rising community of crypto enthusiasts and a friendly regulatory environment.

The Cyprus market has enormous potential, and Bybit is eager to introduce the local community of digital assets to its next-level dependability and opportunity.

“At Bybit, we wholeheartedly support the regulatory objective of building a cryptocurrency industry that is both compliant, secure, and transparent, ultimately benefiting all those seeking financial freedom,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder, and CEO of Bybit.

“This landmark is a testament to Bybit’s commitment to adhering to robust regulatory frameworks while expanding our global presence. We look forward to bringing the Crypto Ark to Cyprus.”

For the safety, compliance, and security of digital assets, Bybit has a solid reputation.

This has been attributed to its improved KYC and AML policies, success in acquiring the ISO 27001:2013 certification.

This is for the strong security management system, and operating real-time, on-chain, proof-of-reserves data with a specially designed Merkle tree.

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2018.

It provides a professional platform where cryptocurrency traders may discover an incredibly quick matching engine, first-rate customer care, and multilingual community support.