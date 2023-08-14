MSCI will have spent a total of $913m since its initial investment in January 2020 to acquire the entirety of Burgiss.

Burgiss is a supplier of data, analytics, and technology solutions for investors in private properties with offices in Hoboken, New Jersey.

In addition, it offers private asset data, analytics, and software solutions, including top research-quality performance data going back to 1978, and has over 35 years of experience in alternative investing.

The Burgiss dataset includes information on more than 13,000 private asset funds that collectively invested $15trn in 195 countries in private equity, real estate, debt, infrastructure, and natural resources.

With 650+ personnel located throughout the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South Africa, Burgiss provides services to about 1,000 clients worldwide, including limited partners, general partners, and financial intermediaries.

The private real estate data and analytics offered by MSCI currently include more than a million properties and more than $45trn in transactions and portfolio assets across more than 170 nations.

By acquiring Burgiss, MSCI will gain access to extensive data and in-depth knowledge about all private assets, allowing investors to assess fundamental data, gauge performance, comprehend exposures, control risk, and do thorough analyses.

Additionally, MSCI will give investors the ability to assess risk and performance for both private and public asset classes, enabling more effective asset allocation.

Henry Fernandez, chairman and chief executive officer, MSCI, said: “The acquisition of Burgiss marks a transformational milestone for MSCI and reinforces our commitment to driving innovation and transparency across the global private asset investment landscape. By combining Burgiss’ comprehensive private asset data and analytics with MSCI’s expertise in research, analytics, data and technology for investments across public asset classes, we are aiming to redefine total portfolio investing and build solutions that can help investors manage their complex portfolios and make better informed decisions.”

Jim Kocis, founder, and chief executive officer, Burgiss, added: “The combination with MSCI marks a significant landmark event in Burgiss’ journey. In this next phase, our combined capabilities are poised to create even more powerful solutions that can help better navigate and drive innovation across private assets.”