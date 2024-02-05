Meshari Abduljalil Shehab has been appointed general manager of private banking and wealth management at Burgan Bank, following all necessary approvals from the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK).

This is a component of Burgan Bank’s dedicated human capital development strategy, which is focused on Kuwaitisation of its workforce and continuing to invest in the talent in Kuwait across all divisions and organisational levels.

In keeping with the bank’s revamped approach and transformation roadmap, which aim to position Burgan Bank as Kuwait’s advanced and modern bank with a primary focus on its human capital – Shehab’s hire to the management team of the bank comes after a string of significant appointments and promotions over the previous few months.

Shehab, who has a wealth of experience in Kuwaiti banking, will skilfully steer Burgan Bank’s most recent efforts in wealth management and private banking toward new heights of success while upholding the bank’s complex plan and broad approach as well as the strictest guidelines for ethical and inclusive banking operations.

Moreover, Shehab has worked in the banking industry for over two decades and has an array of expertise and knowledge in investments, risk management, and private and affluent banking.

He held positions as the deputy general manager of private banking and wealth management at Ahli United Bank (AUB), Gulf Bank, and the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) before joining Burgan Bank.

Fadel Mahmoud Abdullah, chief executive officer of Burgan Bank, Kuwait stated: “On behalf of Burgan’s Board and staff, I would like to congratulate Mr. Mesharion his new appointment. Considering his vast experience, I am confident that he will add a lot of value to his department and Burgan Bank as a whole and contribute greatly to our institutional success and accomplishment. Private banking and wealth management marks a pivotal expansion for Burgan Bank’s involvement in the Kuwaiti banking sector and the scope of services that we offer our premium clientele, and entrusting Mr. Meshari with leading such a vital department speaks volumes of our faith in his capabilities and acumen.”