Brazil’s BTG Pactual rolls out investment platform in Chile

BTG Pactual has adapted Mercados en Línea into an open digital platform. Credit: BTG Pactual.

Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual has bolstered its international footprint by launching an investment platform in Chile.

As part of the move, BTG Pactual has adapted Mercados en Línea, a financial information portal in Chile.

The platform allows the bank’s Chilean customers to directly avail various investment offerings such as shares, dollars, funds and others, on the web.

Customers will also be able to invest in selected stocks and investment funds that are traded on the Santiago Stock Exchange as well as BTG Pactual Chile Mutual Funds and in other local and overseas managers.

They can buy and sell dollars along with the purchase of term deposits, through Mercados en Línea.

The latest move marks the first global expansion of BTG Pactual’s digital platforms business.

The bank has developed majority of the technologies of the newly launched platform, which is designed to deliver data with real-time updates on quotations, economy, and the financial sector.

The development comes shortly after BTG Pactual formed an alliance with BlackRock to provide institutional investors with the BlackRock FIA ETF BDR Fund.

BTG Pactual partner Marcelo Flora said: “This is another important step towards advancing our international expansion and taking our digital investment platform to other countries, such as Chile.

“We already developed all the technology in a proprietary way in Brazil, and we are specifically taking all our expertise to offer Chilean investors a fluid, uncomplicated and totally digital experience.”