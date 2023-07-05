Wintour will lead initiatives at Brooks Macdonald to accelerate revenue growth, achieve profitability, and increase market share in this newly formed position.

He will be responsible for creating strategic growth initiatives, managing business development, and directing the group’s focus on strengthening important intermediary relationships.

Wintour will work with financial advisors, trustees, investment platforms, life companies, and offshore pension firms across the globe, particularly in the Crown Dependencies.

Prior to joining Brooks Macdonald eight years ago, Wintour maintained senior positions in both wealth management and private client stockbroking.

He has certificates in financial planning from the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), investment advice from the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI), investment management, and investment operations.

With offices located in Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man, Brooks Macdonald is one of the biggest independent wealth and investment management companies in the Crown Dependencies.

Currently, It holds £2.2bn in funds under management.

Regarding his new position, Wintour stated: “Across our island offices we have developed a fantastic proposition for international investors. I am now looking forward to working closely with my team as we continue to implement our growth strategy and position ourselves as the top private wealth manager in the Crown Dependencies.”

Sarah Ackland, global head of distribution and marketing, added: “Matthew has a fantastic track record in leading our international relationship strategy and, in this new role, we will benefit from his seasoned approach to converting opportunities that will undoubtedly advantage both our international clients and the Group as a whole. We are poised for an exciting journey ahead and I am confident that, under Matthew’s direction, the team will deliver exceptional value to our clients and intermediaries.”