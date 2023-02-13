Brooks Macdonald, an investment manager with £16.2bn ($19.7bn) in assets under management (AuM), has made three senior team appointments. These promotions show the Group’s continuous achievement in retaining and attracting the industry’s top personnel.

The investment manager has appointed two regional heads of investment management for Manchester and Leeds, as well as a new global director of marketing.

Andrew Bennie and Rachael Marsden will be the new directors of investment management for Manchester and Leeds respectively.

In 2010, Bennie began working as a trainee investment manager for Brooks Macdonald. He was appointed to senior investment director in February 2022.

Marsden joined the firm in 2019, after being promoted to senior investment director the year before. She has managed portfolios for advisers, individual customers, charities, enterprises, trusts, and pension funds for over 15 years.

Robin Eggar, managing director, head of UK investment management (UKIM) explains: “These appointments reflect the group’s ambitious growth targets and desire to provide outstanding service to our clients and intermediaries.

“Looking forward, I am excited by the opportunity to continue working closely with Andrew and Rachael to build on our history of success in the Northwest and Yorkshire regions.”

Brooks Macdonald has also appointed Leanne Barnham as global head of marketing, reporting to Sarah Ackland, global director of distribution and marketing.

As part of her responsibilities, Barnham will oversee directing the marketing strategy and implementation. She will contribute to the firm’s medium-term goal to “become a top five wealth manager within the UK and Crown Dependencies”.

Before joining the asset management firm, she was the head of UK marketing for Ninety-One. She formerly served as Architas Multi-worldwide Manager’s head of marketing and had marketing positions with companies that specialise in investments, including BNY Mellon and F&C Investments.

“Leanne’s experience and proven industry expertise make her a perfect fit to lead the marketing team as we move into our next phase of growth,’’ says Sarah Ackland, global head of distribution & marketing at Brooks Macdonald.

‘’I am very much looking forward to working with Leanne to continue to drive forward the firm’s proposition.”