Brooklyn Investment Group, Apex partner to roll out new offering

Brooklyn Investment Group, an AI-based managed accounts platform, has teamed up with Apex Fintech Solutions to launch a new offering that will enable a “unified investor experience” across traditional and digital assets.

The solution, which will be powered by Apex subsidiaries, Apex Clearing and Apex Crypto, will soon be available to independent financial advisors.

By combining crypto and fractional capabilities through its cryptocurrency and equities custody solutions, Apex allows financial advisors to manage visibility across a client’s whole financial picture.

This will enable financial advisors to further enhance client engagement while simultaneously expanding and supporting their business.

Related

Brooklyn CIO Erkko Etula said: “The industry lacks a scalable solution across equities, crypto and fixed income that is fully personalised, low-cost and tax-efficient.

“Accordingly, we sought to harness the capabilities of Apex that focuses on the combination of traditional and next generation solutions to scale with our firm.”

Commenting on the new offering, Brooklyn CEO John Nay added: “The existing portfolio personalisation solutions in the marketplace were limited to just a handful of choices for the end-client.

“Apex’s open architecture platform enabled us to build a truly unique offering that pairs our AI with our investing platform across asset classes to unlock nearly infinite portfolio possibilities and enable true personalisation and scalability of the investment management process.”

Founded by Nay and Etula, Brookly taps the technology of its parent firm, Brooklyn Artificial Intelligence Research, to serve independent financial advisors.

The latest partnership follows the firm’s strategic partnership with a $15bn investment advisory firm, signed earlier this month.

Apex CEO John Nay said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Brooklyn on this important initiative that will provide a cutting-edge combined solution from both the Apex Clearing and Apex Crypto platforms to meet their client needs.”