Located in Stockholm, Bark will oversee business growth and client relationship management for independent wealth advisors, wealth managers, distribution platforms, private banks, and multi-family offices in the region as part of Brookfield Oaktree.

David Levi, Brookfield managing partner, and head of Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions, stated: “As we continue to grow our private wealth business globally, we are pleased to have Johan on board to lead our efforts in the Nordics. In the last two years, we’ve expanded our team meaningfully. With 150 people across 10 countries, all focused on bringing Brookfield and Oaktree products to the wealth segment, we are committed to partnering with financial intermediaries and providing insights and solutions to help them increase the utilisation of alternatives in their clients’ portfolios.”

Ros Price, Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions managing director and EMEA region head, added: “Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions’ goal is to help European individual investors access the same high quality alternative investments that institutions have been allocating to for decades. The Nordic countries are a critical part of our long-term growth plans in Europe, and we are thrilled to have Johan leading this initiative in the region.”

Bark joins the firm after serving as head of client capital and asset raising for the Nordic area at Savills Investment Management.

He spent the twelve years before that working with Nordic clients at BlackRock.

Furthermore, Bark worked at Swedbank for five years in a variety of positions before taking charge of the team’s model portfolio manager selection.

“I am excited to be part of an organisation that draws on the expertise of two exceptional alternative asset managers, Brookfield, and Oaktree, to deliver customised solutions for the wealth segment. I look forward to developing the business with clients in the Nordic region”, commented Bark.

As of 30 June 2023, Brookfield and Oaktree together manage more over $850bn in assets.