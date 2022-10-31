Broadridge rolls out new SFDR reporting tool for asset managers

Broadridge’s new solution targets asset managers handling EU-based funds. Credit: AndreasAux from Pixabay.

Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions has introduced a solution that will help asset managers across Europe to comply with new Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

As per the upcoming SFDR, asset managers will have to reveal the process of adoption of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) requirements in their decision-making from 1 January 2023.

Funds related to Articles 8 and 9 of the regulation are required to include a pre-contractual disclosure (PCD), periodic disclosure (PD) and website disclosure (WD).

From 30 June next year, asset managers are also mandated to develop a principal adverse impact (PAI) report to show the effect of their investment on issues related with sustainability.

Broadridge Fund Communication Solutions commercial director Afzal Amijee said: “Asset managers continue to navigate a very complex and changing regulatory landscape and are under increasing pressure to disclose more ESG data to investors.

“We are excited to be bringing to market a fully managed end-to-end ESG solution comprising SFDR and the European ESG Template (EET) reporting requirements.

“This will enable asset managers to efficiently provide data by leveraging automation and existing network links amongst fund distribution channels to ensure they have data and regulatory documents at the right time for their end clients.”

According to Broadridge, its new managed service solution targets asset managers handling EU-based funds and UK funds that are marketed to investors across EU.

The solution is capable of translating documents into 35 different languages.

It is also designed to distribute the documents throughout various channels, such as embedded URLs or a document library, to several platforms or other end points.