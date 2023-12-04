Global fintech company Broadridge Financial Solutions has revealed that Carlyle, a global investment firm, has deployed its cloud-based Sentry solution to support the management of its collateralised loan obligation (CLO) and private credit portfolios.
Carlyle will be able to increase its operations as the platform expands and manage its deal pipeline, trade compliance, and loan operations more effectively via Sentry’s private credit and CLO portfolio management technology, all of which can be done on a single platform.
Jim Keogh, Carlyle’s managing director and head of operations for Global Credit stated: “With increased demand in credit products and ongoing growth of our product offerings, we wanted the right technology that would enable us to scale up and achieve a platform approach. Sentry has smoothly integrated with our technology stack and provides functionality that will improve our capabilities as we grow.”
“Working closely with Carlyle, we customised Sentry to specifically suit their portfolio management requirements, which emphasised the need to help manage all aspects of private credit and CLO administration,” added Mike Sleightholme, Broadridge’s president of international and head of asset management solutions. “This implementation really showcases the value of the flexibility and scalability our solution offers and how it helps position firms for growth.”
Sentry PM, developed by Broadridge, is an online tool that is adaptable and offers front-to-back-office functionality to the private debt and syndicated loan markets.
Its features include research and pipeline management, data aggregation across strategies, portfolios, and assets, pre- and post-trade compliance, analysis of hypothetical trade scenarios, dynamic waterfall projections, and loan administration.
Furthermore, earlier last month Broadridge widened its global reach with its Shareholder Disclosure service.
The Broadridge solution supports client workflow and connectivity requirements by utilising sophisticated APIs and next generation blockchain technologies.
In order to meet the specific regulatory requirements, the solution will go live in the markets of Hong Kong, Australia, and the United Kingdom.