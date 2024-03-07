NorthWall Capital, a London-based credit investment company providing private capital solutions, has embraced the Sentry loan portfolio management solution from global fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions in order enhance its credit business and optimise the management and operation of its private debt portfolio.
Broadridge’s Sentry solution improves both transparency and precision in the private credit process while also providing front-to-back-office capability to boost overall productivity to firms such as NorthWall.
Sentry is a scalable web-based application that collects, calculates, and evaluates borrower KPIs, monitors the pipeline, streamlines credit selection, and generates reusable covenant rules.
In addition to handling day-to-day loan management, the solution enables customers to monitor regulations and reconcile and aggregate data.
Ian Lokkerbol, founding partner and chief operating officer, NorthWall Capital said: “As we enter our next phase of growth, the adoption of Sentry will be invaluable in strengthening our current technology infrastructure and empowering our firm to scale its private credit offering. We were quickly impressed by the superior functionality of Sentry, and we look forward to leveraging it to streamline our investment operations and equip our team with the tools they need to continue building strong, opportunistic portfolios for our clients.”
“By automating critical investment management functions and supplying fund managers with technology that allows them to make more informed decisions, Broadridge’s Sentry solution is enabling transformation in the private credit industry,” added Mike Sleightholme, Broadridge’s president of international and head of asset management solutions.
“We are pleased to provide NorthWall Capital with our award-winning solution and are excited to see the opportunities it will create for the firm through operational efficiencies and long-term business growth. Broadridge continues to empower high-performance asset managers and alternative investment managers by delivering flexible technology solutions and insights that provide the confidence and the agility to pursue growth in any market climate.”