Asset managers can streamline distribution, product development, sales, and marketing with the use of DistributionAI, a digital analyst tool available through Broadridge’s Distribution Insight platform.
DistributionAI gives users access to distinct and exclusive worldwide asset management industry intelligence and research studies.
With the support of DistributionAI, it is possible to query thousands of specialised, proprietary research articles in natural language that highlight the themes and patterns that characterise success in the global asset management sector.
This is in light of rising requests from asset managers for distribution costs and performance optimisation in a growing marketplace.
The market demand for asset management products is measured and analysed both now and in future times by Broadridge’s new Global Demand Model.
It tracks more than $100trn in assets worldwide and provides an accurate depiction of behaviour across public and private markets, retail channels, and institutional channels, all powered by proprietary data.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The Global Demand Model combines human in the loop (HITL) systems from Broadridge’s network of international specialists with forthcoming AI-driven models to analyse the link between asset flows and thousands of forecasted capital market and macroeconomic variables.
Asset managers now have renewed trust in their ability to analyse both present and future product demand due to the outcome.
Nigel Birch, global head of product, data, and analytics, Broadridge stated: “DistributionAI and Global Demand Model are the latest examples of Broadridge’s ability to harness AI-enabled analytics to create innovative solutions for clients. These powerful new technologies are super-charging data analysis and making it much quicker and easier for asset managers to interpret and apply data-driven insights across critical decision-making functions.”