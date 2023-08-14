Lahsini will work for the Brevan Howard client partnership group as CEO and be stationed in Abu Dhabi, reporting to Natalie Faye Smith, head of strategy.

Furthermore, Lahsini formerly worked for Ares Management Corporation, where he served as a partner and head of relationship management for the Middle East and Africa.

He adds to the company his 20 years of experience in the investment management sector.

Aron Landy, CEO of Brevan Howard, said: “We are delighted to have Oualid join Brevan Howard to lead our efforts in the Middle East. His investment expertise, client-first mentality, and knowledge of local market dynamics will be immensely valuable as we grow our presence in the region.”

Brevan Howard disclosed its new Middle East regional hub in February 2023.

The Al Sarab Tower in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) will house over 100 staff members in the areas of portfolio management, research, trading, risk, operations, client services, business development, compliance, and technology.

In addition, the company’s existing hubs in London, New York, and Geneva are strengthened by the opening of the office in Abu Dhabi.

It oversees more than $33bn in assets for institutional investors across the globe, including sovereign wealth funds, corporate and public pension plans, foundations, and endowments.

‘’I am excited to join Brevan Howard during this period of remarkable growth. The firm’s excellence in macro and derivatives is well-known across the global investment community. I’m looking forward to supporting the growth of the firm in the region through hiring exceptional talent, strengthening our partnerships with local institutions, and supporting our global portfolio and risk management teams with local insights,” added Lahsini.