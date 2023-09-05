The appointment of Brown to the newly created post of head of capital solutions is a critical milestone in the ongoing process of strategically expanding the Bregal platform and carrying out the company’s long-term plan.

Alain Carrier, CEO of Bregal Investments, will oversee this effort to assure assistance for the company and its constituent funds.

Brown formerly held the position of managing director and head of PE funds and secondaries at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

In this role, he collaborated closely with Carrier and CIO Ryan Selwood while handling a group of more than 40 professionals in Toronto, London, New York, and San Francisco who were in charge of making investments in North American and Euro pean funds and secondaries.

Before joining CPP, Brown worked for Hermes GPE for eight years as the head of the Americas.

“This is an exciting time of strategic growth for Bregal and we’re looking forward to adding Delaney’s significant private equity experience to our senior leadership team,” said Carrier. “Having spent many years as a Limited Partner, we believe Delaney will bring strategic and innovative growth ideas to the firm while helping to support our Capital Formation team in their efforts to continue to grow and diversify Bregal’s investor base.”

Brown added: “Joining Bregal’s leadership team at such a pivotal time of strategic growth and having the chance to work once again with Alain and Ryan is an incredible opportunity. I am a firm believer that the Bregal platform represents excellence in the middle market, offering its investors access to global investment opportunities with a compelling set of risk-adjusted returns. I’m looking forward to working in partnership with Bregal’s established Capital Formation team as we continue to grow the platform in the years to come.”

Along with welcoming Brown to the company, Bregal has made significant efforts over the past 24 months to strengthen its senior team by hiring into and creating new roles for chief investment officer, chief people officer, chief technology officer, and head of marketing and communications.

Bregal has also significantly increased the importance of its environmental, social, and governance initiatives.