London duo found Brazil-based boutique investment firm

Marcel Borelli

JPMorgan Private Bank director of fixed income manager and solutions research Marcel Borelli has left to establish a global multi-strategy investment firm; Farview.

The aim of the company is to help investors seeking diversification. It will also manage outcome orientated strategies by leveraging Boreilli’s and his partners’ experience constructing customer portfolios.

In addition, the move is significant for investors given increased commoditisation of the asset management industry.

Farview will be based in Sao Paulo and managed by Paulo del Priore, who has recently returned to Brazil after eight years in London. Borelli will remain in London as lead investment adviser to Farview. Furthermore, Colleen Myron, from Fauchier Partners, is joining the team as a senior partner in Brazil.

Borelli said: “I’ve very much enjoyed being part of a great business at JPM but the time has come to move on and build an independent, employee-owned investment firm positioned to scale diversification for investors who seek to avoid single manager risk. We will do that by decreasing complexity, improving portfolio liquidity and providing direct access to our research.”

Farview MD Paulo del Priore added: “Marcel is a manager selector of international repute, with a strong track record and huge experience. We employ the same disciplined investment process and will utilise an experienced investment team that has long served institutional clients.”

Farview’s investment philosophy is to deliver consistent risk adjusted returns over the long term with independence, access to specialist managers, and due diligence being key columns of the firm’s approach.

It has offices in Sao Paulo and London and the company is 100% owned by its employees.