BNY Mellon, Maybank to collaborate on model portfolio services

BNY Mellon Investment Management (IM) has signed a partnership with Maybank Securities Thailand (MST) to launch model portfolio services in the Thailand market.

The first range of portfolios powered by BNY Mellon IM will be aligned with the risk profiles and volatility targets of MST’s clients.

The US-based investment firm will provide MST with five portfolios of different risk levels and another five with different volatility targets.

BNY Mellon Investment Management Asia-Pacific CEO Doni Shamsuddin said: “Since launching the Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) business in Asia, we have been collaborating with financial institution clients in the region to help them further develop their businesses.

“We are aspired to be the one-stop solutions provider by offering comprehensive portfolio management and investment advisory services.”

BNY Mellon IM will also offer output and support to MST to help exercise its discretion to select and modify the appropriate portfolios for its eligible clients in the Thailand market.

Maybank Securities (Thailand) CEO Arapat Sangkharat said that the partnership will strengthen the investment advisory and the wealth management capabilities of the firm and allow it to scale up the value of product offerings for existing and new customers.

Sangkharat added: “It will help the company develop its wealth management and investment business, moving forward with the vision to become the number one investment advisory in the hearts and minds of the Thai people.”

In 2017, BNY Mellon IM partnered with Maybank Asset Management to jointly roll out a new Asia small-cap fund.