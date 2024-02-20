Source: Shutterstock

BNY Mellon has named Gary Delaney as its international chief information security officer (CISO).

With over two decades of experience in cybersecurity design, governance, and strategy, Delaney will be headquartered in Dublin.

Within BNY Mellon’s Engineering organisation, Delaney will be under the direction of Matthew McCormack, who oversees the information security group.

The team manages enterprise-level cybersecurity, enabling and safeguarding the company’s and its clients’ assets.

McCormack stated: “Resilience is a key objective in our work today and has been for 240 years, Gary brings a depth of experience, adding to BNY Mellon’s existing expertise and innovation in building cybersecurity capabilities and resilience.”

Delaney joined BNY Mellon following nearly five years at Bank of Ireland (BOI) as CISO and more than four years at Allied Irish Bank (AIB) as the head of cyber security strategy and group head of technical architecture.

Moreover, he has additionally held prominent positions at National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank.

Delaney commented: “As a globally admired financial services company, BNY Mellon has demonstrated its leadership position in building innovative products and resilient systems for the benefit of its clients and global financial markets. I am looking forward to helping the organisation further meet its ambitions in this area.”

“Ireland is a true incubator of top-level talent in the digital, cyber and technology space,” said Paul Kilcullen, Ireland country manager and BNY Mellon CEO of funds services Ireland. “Gary’s appointment is another example of how BNY Mellon continues to invest in the technology and talent to be more for our clients.”

Most recently, BNY Mellon introduced its next-generation ETF basket building platform.

The complete platform will give asset managers with a digital flow that uses start-of-day net asset value (NAV) data to present critical market-making information to liquidity providers.