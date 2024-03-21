BNP Paribas Asset Management, BNPP AM, has launched its BNP Paribas Net Zero Transition Equity fund.
The fund is a Luxembourg-based equity fund offering investors access to a well-diversified strategy across sectors, regions and market cap. It also has a strong focus on decarbonisation and is overweight on sustainable investment.
In addition, BNP Paribas Global Net Zero Equity is comprised of a high conviction portfolio selected from more than 1,000 global companies focusing on achieving net zero.
Furthermore, the fund is managed as an active core fund, using the Global Equity team’s investment philosophy and process that has its roots in behavioural finance. To select stocks in the portfolio and assess companies’ net-zero alignment, the investment team uses the BNPP AM Sustainability Centre’s proprietary net zero alignment framework, which is inspired by the Paris Aligned Investment Initiative’s Net Zero Investment Framework.
Nadia Grant, head of global equities at BNPP AM and portfolio manager of the BNP Paribas Global Net Zero Transition Equity fund, said: “Net zero can be achieved through directing investments towards companies providing solutions and those adopting solutions to decarbonise and therefore contribute to net zero alignment. With this new equity fund, we aim to provide an innovative strategy aligned with BNPP AM Net Zero commitments while leveraging our social and environmental expertise and focusing on engagement.”
Jane Ambachtsheer, Global Head of Sustainability at BNPP AM, added: “We are excited to launch our first fund to invest only in the universe of companies which meet the criteria of our net zero ‘AAA’ framework: that is, companies which are achieving, aligned or aligning to net zero. Using this framework as the starting point sets a clear ambition for the companies that will be in the portfolio in a straightforward manner for clients. This fund also marks one of our first steps in adding a specific Just Transition lens to our investment decision making and engagement process. The greening of the economy provides the potential to create jobs and build new industries. A “just transition” should be fair and inclusive and create decent work opportunities. It’s an important part of how investors should assess and engage with companies during this period of transition.”
