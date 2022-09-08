BNP Paribas Asset Management names new CEO for Asia-Pacific

BNPP AM hires Mike Nikou as CEO and chief of distribution of Asia Pacific. Credit: BNP Paribas Asset Management.

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) has appointed Mike Nikou as its new CEO and chief of distribution for its Asia Pacific operations.

Nikou, whose appointment is effective 15 September, will succeed Steven Billiet, who was named as the chief of Global Client Group in August 2021.

Nikou will start his journey working from the company’s Singapore office but will eventually relocate to Hong Kong.

In his new position, Nikou will report to Billiet, who is now working from Paris.

Regionally, Nikou will report to Paul Yang, who leads BNP Paribas Asia Pacific.

The asset manager noted that Nikou will facilitate continuity of policies created by Billiet as CEO of Asia Pacific.

Nikou will also be responsible for the firm’s growth and expansion in China, which also acts as a major market for BNP Paribas Group.

Nikou previously held senior positions at Fidelity International for over two decades.

During his stint at Fidelity, Nikou developed business policies for the company’s retail and institutional units operating in various nations and regions, including Asia Pacific.

Most recently, he served as a global partner at Antler (Singapore), a global venture capital company.

Billiet said: “Mike’s experience in leading and developing a portfolio of businesses across multiple Asia Pacific markets enable him to have an acute understanding of client expectations in the region.”