Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) has named BMO the club’s “Official Jersey Sponsor” on the primary and secondary jerseys for 2024 as part of extending the firms’ collaboration.
As the official bank of LAFC, BMO will keep catering to the community and LAFC supporters, and BMO Stadium will remain the team’s home in the middle of Los Angeles.
Starting on Saturday 17 February at 10 a.m. PT, adidas.com and mlsstore.com will offer authentic and replica 2024 primary jerseys for purchase.
For an official 2024 jersey introduction event, fans are welcome to join LAFC on 17 February from 5-8 p.m. PT in Pepsi Plaza at BMO Stadium.
Fans may see, buy, personalise, and take home the brand-new jersey for the first time in person at this event.
Catherine Roche, chief marketing officer, BMO commented: “As The Bank of Soccer, BMO is excited to expand this wonderful partnership with LAFC, which further strengthens our commitment to growing the game of soccer across North America. This not only reflects our passion for soccer but also underscores our support of the Los Angeles community. Together, we’re crafting a blueprint for community empowerment, leveraging the power of sport to make progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society. We look forward to supporting LAFC and its fans this season and beyond.”
With BMO’s assistance, LAFC will be able to travel beyond national boundaries and provide a premier atmosphere while interacting with new fans and viewers.
“From the beginning, this has always been an incredible partnership that has united two organisations with a shared vision and commitment to what it means to be a force for good in our community,” LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman added. “We are so excited to expand and strengthen this special relationship as we work together to grow the game in Los Angeles and beyond.”
Moreover, the new LAFC 2024 primary jersey embodies strength, craftsmanship, and attention to detail and it is a simple design with touches that honour the Club and community.
BMO Financial has collaborated with other major league soccer teams for over a decade, such as Vancouver Whitecaps FC, CF Montréal, and Toronto FC.
Since 2005, BMO has also contributed more than C$25m to the engagement, growth, and cultivation of youth soccer across Canada at all competitive levels, assisting more than 1 million young players in the sport.
Additionally, BMO served as the official bank for the 2023 Concacaf Nations League Finals and Gold Cup as well as an official supporter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in North America.