BMO Global Asset Management and Carlyle have partnered to offer access to a globally diversified private equity portfolio, set to be available from spring.
It is BMO Global Asset Management’s third agreement to increase the availability of private markets for Canadian accredited investors.
BMO GAM will provide evergreen and closed-end funds to Canadian accredited investors via offering memorandums.
Moreover, the Alternatives division is focused on private markets, which include equity, credit, and real assets such as real estate and infrastructure, as well as hedge funds.
Jeffrey Shell, head of alternatives, BMO GAM said: “We are excited to work with Carlyle to simplify investing in private equity, which has historically been the highest returning segment of private markets. The private equity asset class provides exposure to privately held companies that are drawn from the 80 per cent of the economy that is not publicly traded, and traditionally has been available only to large institutional investors. Together with Carlyle, we are focused on product design that puts the experience of Canadian accredited investors front and centre; this includes allowing monthly subscriptions at relatively low investment minimums and eliminating the need for capital calls, which are a standard feature of funds that are created for institutional investors.”
Shane Clifford, head of Carlyle Wealth Strategy added: “We are delighted to collaborate with BMO GAM in what is a significant milestone for Carlyle’s wealth business in Canada, as we continue to broaden our reach in the channel globally. The solution, which is through our AlpInvest platform, will offer accredited investors in Canada direct access to a global portfolio of secondary, co-investment, and primary opportunities providing investors with diversified exposure to the private markets.”
Carlyle is a multinational investment firm that operates via three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Global Investment Solutions (AlpInvest). The company invests private capital across its business.
As of 31 December 2023, Carlyle managed $426bn in assets.