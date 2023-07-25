Mandy Lui, head of Greater China Wealth, BlackRock

Lui’s new responsibilities at BlackRock will include cultivating stronger strategic partnerships with important distributors in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and offshore China.

She will ensure that customers have access to BlackRock’s full range of investment capabilities so that they may create differentiated wealth solutions that help them achieve their goals.

Lui will begin working for the firm in Hong Kong in mid-August.

Lui formerly worked for Baring Asset Management in Greater China and Southeast Asia as head of wealth/retail distribution.

She oversaw wealth distribution initiatives at BNP Paribas Asset Management, Schroders, and Russell Investments prior to that.

In Singapore, Quah joins the business.

Dennis Quah, head of Singapore wealth.

In order to assist clients in creating durable wealth portfolios, he will concentrate on forming partnerships with consumer banks, private banks, and insurers.

He will also gather pertinent specialists from around the organisation.

Quah has worked at Columbia Threadneedle, Amundi, OCBC Bank, and Schroders over his twenty years in the asset management distribution and product development industries throughout Asia markets.

James Raby, BlackRock’s APAC head of wealth, said: “We are delighted to welcome leaders like Mandy and Dennis to the firm. Their deep local market understanding and expertise in helping clients build whole portfolios are highly valuable as we serve the new and evolving needs of our investors in this current market environment.”

Lui said: “I am excited to be joining BlackRock and look forward to continuing my pursuit to help investors in the Greater China region identify investment opportunities and achieve their financial goals, especially given the robust growth of their investable assets.”

Quah added: “Singapore is a sophisticated market which sees high demand for whole portfolio solutions. I look forward to joining BlackRock and partnering with the team to capitalize on opportunities and meet clients’ investment objectives.”