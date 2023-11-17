The IFSL Blackfinch NextGen Infrastructure and IFSL Blackfinch NextGen Property Securities funds, which are being introduced by investment management firm Blackfinch Group, will invest in businesses that are driving the way in significant “next generation” global growth themes.

Dan Appleby, Blackfinch’s chief investment officer (Listed Investments), and fund manager George Nikolaou will oversee the funds.

They will make investments in publicly traded companies that profit from long-term patterns such as the world’s population becoming more urbanised, aging populations, and the quick rise of digitalisation and data traffic.

The two funds went live on 30 October and will supplement Blackfinch’s current multi-asset investment offerings, which will also include the company’s newly established Tailored Portfolio Service (TPS).

Furthermore, both the new funds are accessible on several major platforms, and Blackfinch has designated Investment Fund Services Limited (IFSL) of the Marlborough Group as the Authorised Corporate Director (ACD).

IFSL Blackfinch NextGen Infrastructure will make investments in listed infrastructure businesses with solid green credentials that profit from three key themes:

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Digitalisation

Energy transition

Sustainable urbanisation

IFSL Blackfinch NextGen Property Securities will invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other publicly traded property companies with strong ESG (environmental, social, and governance) credentials.

Four key themes will assist these REITS and other companies:

Digitalisation

Sustainable urbanisation

Ageing demographics

Emerging middle classes

Blackfinch Investments Ltd is the listed sponsor and investment manager for both funds.

Appleby commented: “The funds represent an exciting evolution in our offering at Blackfinch. As an organisation, we’re committed to closely monitoring the world around us and looking for opportunities to support sustainable positive change by adapting the range of investments we bring to market.”

Allan Hamer, CEO of IFSL, added: “We’re delighted Blackfinch chose to appoint IFSL as ACD for their new funds. It’s an important role, acting as an independent steward helping to safeguard the best interests of a fund’s investors, and we take our responsibilities very seriously. We’re looking forward to a long-term partnership with the team at Blackfinch who share not only our commitment to providing the best-possible service for clients, but also the all-important ‘can-do’ attitude we apply to everything we do.”