The IFSL Blackfinch NextGen Infrastructure and IFSL Blackfinch NextGen Property Securities funds, which are being introduced by investment management firm Blackfinch Group, will invest in businesses that are driving the way in significant “next generation” global growth themes.
Dan Appleby, Blackfinch’s chief investment officer (Listed Investments), and fund manager George Nikolaou will oversee the funds.
They will make investments in publicly traded companies that profit from long-term patterns such as the world’s population becoming more urbanised, aging populations, and the quick rise of digitalisation and data traffic.
The two funds went live on 30 October and will supplement Blackfinch’s current multi-asset investment offerings, which will also include the company’s newly established Tailored Portfolio Service (TPS).
Furthermore, both the new funds are accessible on several major platforms, and Blackfinch has designated Investment Fund Services Limited (IFSL) of the Marlborough Group as the Authorised Corporate Director (ACD).
IFSL Blackfinch NextGen Infrastructure will make investments in listed infrastructure businesses with solid green credentials that profit from three key themes:
- Digitalisation
- Energy transition
- Sustainable urbanisation
IFSL Blackfinch NextGen Property Securities will invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other publicly traded property companies with strong ESG (environmental, social, and governance) credentials.
Four key themes will assist these REITS and other companies:
- Digitalisation
- Sustainable urbanisation
- Ageing demographics
- Emerging middle classes
Blackfinch Investments Ltd is the listed sponsor and investment manager for both funds.
Appleby commented: “The funds represent an exciting evolution in our offering at Blackfinch. As an organisation, we’re committed to closely monitoring the world around us and looking for opportunities to support sustainable positive change by adapting the range of investments we bring to market.”
Allan Hamer, CEO of IFSL, added: “We’re delighted Blackfinch chose to appoint IFSL as ACD for their new funds. It’s an important role, acting as an independent steward helping to safeguard the best interests of a fund’s investors, and we take our responsibilities very seriously. We’re looking forward to a long-term partnership with the team at Blackfinch who share not only our commitment to providing the best-possible service for clients, but also the all-important ‘can-do’ attitude we apply to everything we do.”