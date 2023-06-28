Marshall joins Blackfinch from the banking and finance group at TLT, a national law firm with its main office in Bristol, where he provided debt financing transaction advice to a broad variety of clients.

He received his education and training at Osborne Clarke.

David Higson, head of Blackfinch Property, says:

“As a specialist lender, Tom’s real estate finance expertise and experience, and his experience acting for both lenders and borrowers, represents a real coup for the whole of Blackfinch Group.’’

‘’Our in-house legal team has already earned plaudits with commercial property developers and helped establish our reputation as a lender who goes the extra mile to facilitate complex deals through to completion. Now, with Tom on board, we will grow our capacity and loan book, enabling us to offer even faster transactions and processing – which will be music to the ears of our clients.”

Marshall comments:

“I wanted to move in-house, and I am attracted to the ethos of Blackfinch Group, plus the way that its portfolio is structured around property lending and its energy portfolio aligns perfectly with my experience. I’m also looking forward to getting involved in the ventures part of the business, where Blackfinch funds exciting and ground-breaking tech companies.’’

“One of the big attractions of Blackfinch Group is its agility and the speed at which we can do transactions – having the legal function in-house really helps with that because it means that we can do things that bit quicker and we’re also closer to the commercial side of the transaction.’’

With an emphasis on environmental, social, and governance issues, Blackfinch Group is dedicated to fostering a more sustainable world.