The Bite Stream platform has a wealth management feature that aims to improve entry and performance for alternative investments as well as create a bridge between fund managers and the global wealth management community.

It is accessible to asset managers worldwide and is live now.

With Bite Stream, alternative asset managers can communicate with other wealth managers through the identical platform they use for investor relations, fundraising, investor management, and reporting.

This eliminates the need for extra, and frequently expensive, intermediary fund platforms to reach this market.

Additionally, because of this access, the wealth manager can join the alternative asset manager as a distribution partner.

The $103trn wealth management sector

Furthermore, the wealth management market is becoming a more attractive destination for alternative asset managers because of its size and current under allocation to alternatives.

Half of all wealth in the world is currently held by the retail sector, and as wealth managers access lower wealth tiers, the wealth management channel will be crucial to asset managers’ expansion.

Nonetheless, in order to effectively reach the wealth channel, asset managers must adopt a more integrated, digitally led interaction model and update their legacy institutional distribution strategies.

In comparison with institutional investors, Bite Stream makes handling the large number of smaller ticket sizes that are typical in this segment more efficient.

Asset managers can use the platform to raise capital from a variety of investor types, despite their size or area of expertise. They are able to assist greater audiences with the addition of wealth manager distributors.

Wealth managers require options

It is now essential for wealth managers and advisers to think about providing more different investment choices to their core clients due to the present volatility in public markets and the changing need for diversification among investors.

It’s evident that more tailored, digital-first solutions are becoming the norm.

By giving skilled wealth managers and advisers direct access to asset managers’ private market funds, Bite Stream has implemented a feature that broadens the pool of available assets and contributes to the future growth and wealth creation of their clientele.

William Rudebeck, chief executive officer at Bite Investments, stated: “Currently, the only efficient ways for alternative asset managers to access the wealth management industry is either through developing their own wealth management distribution solution or by using intermediary platforms, which tend to be expensive and only cater to a very few select managers that fit within a certain level of criteria, set by that specific intermediary platform.

“Likewise, there has recently been a lot of consolidation within the wealth management market and now many wealth managers can invest into alternative assets themselves independently. Bite Stream’s technology is truly disrupting the alternative asset management industry in its entirety and with this additional feature we ensure that no managers or investors are left behind in today’s digital evolution.”