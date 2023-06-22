Global financial technology company Bite Investments announced the launch of Bite Wealth Universe, a digital hub that provides access to private market funds.

Globally, family offices, IFAs, and sophisticated investors can register for the hub now to gain access to a diverse range of private market and alternative funds in one location, as asset managers expand the scope of their investments and speed distribution.

Bite Wealth Universe operates on Bite Stream, Bite’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

The clients of the white-labelled software and Bite Group’s own licenced investment manager provide the funds.

Access to a variety of alternative investment funds, both direct and co-investment, is made available to investors.

These funds cover different investment techniques, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, venture capital, hedge funds, and cryptocurrencies.

Bite digital hub expanding investor options

The hub’s authorised wholesale or professional investors who have a keen interest in investing in alternatives can quickly locate and evaluate investment opportunities.

According to their investment criteria, the hub enables qualified investors to filter funds by strategy, style, liquidity, desired return, and geography.

Investors can make first fund comparisons using clear fund summaries and multimedia resources like videos. As well as be pointed in the direction of the management of their choosing to learn more about the fund and to begin their investing process.

New investors for asset managers

Bite Wealth Universe is a supplement to Bite Stream’s acclaimed service that enables asset managers to expand beyond their typical clientele and gain access to new investors and geographical areas.

Any data collected after an investor indicates interest in a fund is kept safely on the asset manager’s dashboard, powered by Bite Stream, accessible only to the manager and their potential investor, with an emphasis on data confidentiality and safety measures.

Justin Mason, head of Bite Wealth Universe, says: “Bite Wealth Universe allows our Bite Stream clients to amplify the reach of their funds and opportunities outside of their own audience to our larger universe of investors that we have built up over many years in the industry.’’

‘’Using our SaaS technology built for Stream and including funds from Bite Group’s own regulated investment manager on the investment platform, makes Bite Wealth Universe an attractive digital hub for investors looking for exciting new investment opportunities from a variety of providers all in one place. At the same time, asset managers benefit from a larger exposure to investors with an appetite of investing in alternatives, during what has been an unusually difficult fundraising environment.”