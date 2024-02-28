Binance launched an update for its VIP Invitation Programme, providing new users trading cryptocurrencies and/or traditional assets on other platforms with an even easier path to become Binance VIP.
This will combine their spot or futures trading activity for cryptocurrency and traditional assets across up to two trading venues.
The initiative is the first of its kind that an established cryptocurrency exchange is offering to high-volume traditional asset traders.
To be eligible to join, new users must have a 30-day average spot or futures trading volume in cryptocurrencies and/or traditional assets equal to the corresponding trading volume requirements in the Binance VIP Programme.
For a period of two months, eligible customers will automatically be promoted to a VIP level on Binance that is one level above what their trading volumes on other exchange(s) would have qualified them for.
If they fulfil specific requirements, they may also be eligible for additional VIP upgrades and perks.
High-volume users can expect a plethora of exclusive benefits and privileges from the Binance VIP Programme, which are intended to enhance their trading experience.
These include invitations to private industry campaigns and events, bespoke solutions, highly competitive VIP fee structures and discounts, and customised and flexible trading configurations.
Binance VIP members receive exclusive key account coverage and are assisted by Binance’s VIP team, which incorporates crypto native specialists and TradFi experts with decades of competitive experience serving substantial clients.
Catherine Chen, head of Binance VIP & Institutional commented: “As cryptocurrencies continue to gain acceptance, we are committed to bringing the best-in-class experience for high-volume and sophisticated users. The successful listing of bitcoin spot ETFs and their inflows not only demonstrates that there is clear market demand for cryptocurrencies, it also shows any gap between traditional and digital assets is closing. Our global VIP and Institutional team made up of TradFi and crypto specialists have expertise catering to the needs of VIP users and delivering white-glove and end-to-end service. In our latest VIP Invitation programme expansion, we aim to help high-volume users of traditional assets platforms reduce their entry barriers to cryptocurrencies.”
With the assistance of an external banking partner, institutional investors can now hold their trading collateral in fiat, owing to a unique banking triparty arrangement that Binance successfully began and implemented in November.
Moreover, by emulating a framework used in traditional financial markets, its risk management solution eliminates counterparty concerns for all institutional investors in the industry, allowing them to manage volatility more efficiently and boost their allocation to crypto assets.
Binance’s VIP Invitation Programme effectively unites traditional and digital asset markets, drawing high-volume and institutional investors.