BHM Capital secures fund management license in UAE

BHM Capital Financial Services has secured Fund Management License from the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

The licence allows the Dubai-headquartered investment brokerage and advisory firm to establish, manage and promote investment funds, according to multiple media reports.

The development further enhances the company’s strategy to offer a range of financial instruments that meet the needs of investors.

BHM Capital Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di said: “We are pleased to have obtained the Fund Management license. This is a solid reflection of the company’s vision and position as a leading provider of financial services in the region.

Related

“Our goal is to offer funds that deliver excess returns in the medium and long term. We handle the entire process of putting together a client’s investment portfolio and provide access to new investment opportunities.”

Al Sa’di noted that the fundamental advantage of investing in a fund is that it allows investors to delegate investment management decisions to professionals.

“BHM Capital puts a fund’s investment strategy into action and oversees its portfolio trading activity. While market conditions play a huge role in a fund’s performance, the fund manager’s abilities also play a role. A highly skilled fund manager can help their fund outperform its competitors and benchmark indices,” he added.

In December last year, the firm obtained a listing advisory license from the SCA to offer advice and consultation to issuing companies.

Last year, fund administrator JTC strengthened its footprint in Middle East with the receipt of a new licence to provide corporate services in Abu Dhabi.