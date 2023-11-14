The independent investment bank and financial advising firm Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) has confirmed the appointment of Brandon Dobell as a new managing director in its Services division.
As part of the company’s Professional Services portfolio, Dobell, who brings over two decades of expertise in equities research and M&A advisory, will oversee BGL’s investment banking efforts in Real Estate Services & Technology.
Effram Kaplan, head of the firm’s Services and Infrastructure & Environment verticals stated: “Brandon’s experience in technology-enabled services, and more specifically, in real estate services and technology, is highly synergistic to our expanding Services investment banking team. We are very pleased to welcome him to the firm and excited to leverage his sector expertise and network for the benefit of BGL’s product bankers and clients.”
Dobell operated in M&A and capital markets for William Blair & Co.’s real estate services, tech-enabled services, and education services departments before joining BGL. He was a partner and managing director there.
Prior to this, Dobell worked for almost 20 years in equities research, giving institutional investors information on public businesses, market trends, and competitive dynamics in a range of industries.
“It’s an exciting time for BGL and I’m thrilled to join a team of this caliber. I look forward to bringing my expertise in real estate services and technology to the firm as well as adding to BGL’s broader professional, business, and commercial services ecosystems,” added Dobell.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
After a notable year of expansion, Dobell is the newest arrival of BGL’s senior banker team.
Together with welcoming new managing directors, BGL increased its capacity in 2023 in the following areas: digital infrastructure, technology, aerospace, defence, and government services (ADGS), transportation and logistics, and capital markets.