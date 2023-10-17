Schechter, whose background includes management consultant with experience in project management, technical compliance, and technical compliance, joins Beyond FS at a pivotal point in the organisation’s evolution.
He will oversee new work initiatives for its wealth and asset management clients.
In addition, Schechter, who joins as a principal, will encourage the creation of fresh business ideas and chances for Beyond FS in this field.
Since its founding in 2018, Beyond FS has designed and executed difficult change and transformation projects, assisting financial institutions with operational enhancements, maximising the potential of data and technology, implementing regulatory reform, and combating financial crime.
Co-founder and partner Matt Neill, said: “We’re on a mission to help financial institutions succeed in their delivery by making sure they have the right support to get on top of operational and compliance challenges, which frees them up to get on with what they do best.
“We are very fortunate to have the best of the best in our team of consultants, and Ilai’s appointment is absolutely testament to this. Our wealth and asset management clients will benefit from his years of experience in complex change programmes and digital transformation, and we are very excited about the skills he will bring to our service development and offering.”
Alistair Goggin, a former Capco client operation executive, is one of many recently hired employees at Beyond FS.
This is a clear indication of the company’s expansion and a signal of the constantly shifting financial services industry as regulation and compliance issues gain importance.
Schechter stated: “I’m thrilled to be joining Beyond FS to flex my knowledge and to start supporting our wealth and asset management clients to deliver their most important initiatives. Deep expertise, business and industry acumen, and agility as well as an incredibly collaborative environment are what attracted me to this team, and I can’t wait to get started.”