[From left to right] Chik Wai Chiew, CEO at Heritas Capital; Claire Wong, Head of DBS Foundation (Business for Impact Chapter); Karen Ngui, DBS Foundation Board Member; Shirley Ng, Bettr employee; Pamela Chng, Founder of Bettr; and Shafiq Samil, Bettr employee. Both Shirley and Shafiq have benefitted from Bettr’s programmes, and are currently employed at Bettr.

Bettr Group values people, profit, and the environment and has an established reputation of enhancing the well-being and livelihoods of vulnerable groups in the community.

With the help of its network of social and corporate partners, Bettr hopes to increase the number of people it serves each year by utilising the growth capital to assist both company expansion and its social activities.

The Bettr Group, which was established in 2011, takes pride in being the first B-Corporation in Southeast Asia.

Numerous like-minded partners and philanthropic funders have supported it throughout the years.

Included in this is the DBS Foundation, which has helped the firm since 2015 in the form of grant financing, mentoring, and business possibilities, among other things.

The group takes benefit of the rise in speciality coffee consumption by offering customised programmes that teach professional knowledge and life management skills to underprivileged women and youth-at-risk.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Additionally, Bettr further encourages sustainable growing methods and supports small-scale coffee farmers.

The group is prepared to broaden its training programmes to educate those in the disadvantaged community and develop its business.

Due to this funding effort from Heritas Capital, Bettr will be able to hire more workers from marginalised populations, including single mothers, youth-at-risk, and ex-offenders.

Pamela Chng, CEO, and founder of Bettr Group stated: “At Bettr, we have used our business as a force for good for over a decade and have strived to produce sustainable financial performance while creating tangible long-term impact on lives. We are excited to partner Heritas through AIFF to expand our vision of social businesses being key actors in the economy to create dual business and impact solutions for an increasingly complex world. We intend to solidify our footprint in Singapore, support more beneficiaries through education and inclusive employment, and eventually scale into the region.”

“At DBS Foundation, we are privileged to have been a partner on their journey for almost a decade now, and to witness the lasting change they have brought to the lives of many through their programmes. We believe Bettr represents a new generation of businesses that can help address pressing societal issues in our midst and drive systemic change from the ground up and look forward to the potential impact they’ll be creating with this latest capital injection from the AIFF,” commented Karen Ngui, DBS group head of strategic marketing and communications and DBS foundation board member.

“Following the successful first close of Heritas Capital’s Asia Impact First Fund (AIFF) in early 2023 with DBS Bank as anchor investor, we are pleased to now deploy impact-first growth funding for Bettr Group’s to scale its business sustainably and enhance the well-being of local communities. Beyond impact-first equity investing into promising and fast-growing social enterprises such as Bettr Group, Heritas seeks to partner like-minded corporates, foundations, family offices and philanthropic funders to create blended finance structures and mentorship programmes in support of impactful growth enterprises,” added Chik Wai Chiew, CEO and executive director of Heritas Capital.