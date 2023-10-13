Bettr Group values people, profit, and the environment and has an established reputation of enhancing the well-being and livelihoods of vulnerable groups in the community.
With the help of its network of social and corporate partners, Bettr hopes to increase the number of people it serves each year by utilising the growth capital to assist both company expansion and its social activities.
The Bettr Group, which was established in 2011, takes pride in being the first B-Corporation in Southeast Asia.
Numerous like-minded partners and philanthropic funders have supported it throughout the years.
Included in this is the DBS Foundation, which has helped the firm since 2015 in the form of grant financing, mentoring, and business possibilities, among other things.
The group takes benefit of the rise in speciality coffee consumption by offering customised programmes that teach professional knowledge and life management skills to underprivileged women and youth-at-risk.
Additionally, Bettr further encourages sustainable growing methods and supports small-scale coffee farmers.
The group is prepared to broaden its training programmes to educate those in the disadvantaged community and develop its business.
Due to this funding effort from Heritas Capital, Bettr will be able to hire more workers from marginalised populations, including single mothers, youth-at-risk, and ex-offenders.
Pamela Chng, CEO, and founder of Bettr Group stated: “At Bettr, we have used our business as a force for good for over a decade and have strived to produce sustainable financial performance while creating tangible long-term impact on lives. We are excited to partner Heritas through AIFF to expand our vision of social businesses being key actors in the economy to create dual business and impact solutions for an increasingly complex world. We intend to solidify our footprint in Singapore, support more beneficiaries through education and inclusive employment, and eventually scale into the region.”
“At DBS Foundation, we are privileged to have been a partner on their journey for almost a decade now, and to witness the lasting change they have brought to the lives of many through their programmes. We believe Bettr represents a new generation of businesses that can help address pressing societal issues in our midst and drive systemic change from the ground up and look forward to the potential impact they’ll be creating with this latest capital injection from the AIFF,” commented Karen Ngui, DBS group head of strategic marketing and communications and DBS foundation board member.
“Following the successful first close of Heritas Capital’s Asia Impact First Fund (AIFF) in early 2023 with DBS Bank as anchor investor, we are pleased to now deploy impact-first growth funding for Bettr Group’s to scale its business sustainably and enhance the well-being of local communities. Beyond impact-first equity investing into promising and fast-growing social enterprises such as Bettr Group, Heritas seeks to partner like-minded corporates, foundations, family offices and philanthropic funders to create blended finance structures and mentorship programmes in support of impactful growth enterprises,” added Chik Wai Chiew, CEO and executive director of Heritas Capital.