Bernstein managing director Jim Murphy will lead the firm’s new Stamford office. Credit: Israel Andrade on Unsplash.

Bernstein Private Wealth Management, a subsidiary of investment manager AllianceBernstein, is set to enhance its footprint in the US by opening a new office in Stamford.

The office, situated at Shippan Landing in Stamford, has particularly strengthened Bernstein’s presence in Connecticut and Westchester County.

The new waterfront office will cater to the local financial professionals and Bernstein’s global executives who work with customers in the area.

Bernstein managing director Jim Murphy will lead the branch.

Bernstein head of client and advisory Rick Meyers said: “Bernstein has been operating in the Connecticut and Westchester markets and building a significant network of client relationships for decades, and we’re excited to deepen our commitment to the local community with a dedicated office presence.

“Our clients in the region will continue to enjoy the world-class resources and global reach of our New York operation while having convenient access to our financial advisors in their own backyard.”

Bernstein currently provides individuals, families, endowments, foundations, and other financial organisation with investment planning advice and services.

Murphy said: “We are proud to be expanding our presence in Connecticut and Westchester.

“We’ve been engaged with the entrepreneurial and business ecosystem here for many years, and we look forward to creating closer ties with our clients in this region with a physical location.

“As many in the community have experienced firsthand, we are fully invested in the communities in which we live and work.”

