Coughlin’s responsibilities at Berkshire Bank will include new business development in the Boston area and providing private banking clients with a broad range of individualised financial solutions.

The Boston area’s financial services sector is one in which Coughlin has more than 30 years of in-depth experience. He has dealt with high-net-worth individuals, private middle market companies, and professional services corporations.

He most recently worked for 20 years at Silicon Valley Bank, a branch of First Citizens Bank, where he served as managing director of SVB Private.

“We are very excited and pleased to welcome David to our team,” said Elizabeth Mineo, managing director of Private Banking. “The role supports our continued commitment to provide exceptional service, advice, customized lending, and liquidity management solutions, delivered by experienced bankers embedded in the communities we serve.”

Coughlin worked in commercial banking for Citizens and State Street Bank before joining Boston Private.

He lives in Milton, Massachusetts with his wife and holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Boston College.

In addition to this, he also sits on the advisory board of the Laboure Centre Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston.

Established in 1846, Berkshire Bank is evolving into a community bank with a strong reputation for performance and social responsibility.

The bank has $12.3bn in assets and 100 financial centres located in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

It offers a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking, and wealth management divisions.