After a 36-year career in financial planning, the last six of which were spent with the Schroders group, Sargisson will succeed Peter O’Sullivan, who is retiring, at Benchmark.

Sargisson has over 20 years of expertise as a leader and in wealth and financial planning.

Being the former CEO of National IFA Sandringham Financial Partners Ltd. has given him experience creating market-leading offerings.

He recognised Benchmark’s technology at Sandringham as a way to increase efficiency and provide client and adviser experiences.

Sargisson will be in charge of Benchmark’s financial planning division as it continues to expand organically and through succession strategies across the UK.

Ed Dymott, managing director wealth, Benchmark, said: “Tim will be a great addition to our team and I’m really looking forward to working with him to grow our financial planning business. We are rapidly growing our national footprint and Tim will now lead that part of our business.”

“Our proposition is resonating strongly in the market, and our financial planning business has provided over 40 firms options for their succession planning. We have our best-ever pipeline of advisers wanting to join Benchmark for a secure and long-term home for their clients through our succession planning options which include an exit into our financial planning arm.

Sargisson commented: “I’m really looking forward to joining Benchmark and working alongside the outstanding team there. Over the last seven years, as their client, I’ve worked closely with them and seen first-hand their professionalism and commitment to the adviser community and the delivery of excellent client outcomes through the power of technology. To now be part of that is something special.”

Benchmark offers financial advisors a variety of platform, technology, investment, and network options.

The company provides support for over 1,000 financial planners, and its platform currently oversees more than £18bn in assets.