Family office and wealth planning services have been offered by BBH Private Banking to its clients for many years.

Levin will take the helm of a fresh, cross-regional family office solutions group which provides all-inclusive, complex services needed by affluent, sophisticated families.

This group, led by Levin, will assemble an array of experts to offer clients comprehensive solutions, including income tax planning, philanthropic advisory and private foundation administration, cash flow and entity management, and administrative services (such as bill payment, consolidated reporting, and capital call administration).

When delivering the full range of family office solutions to BBH Private Banking clients, Levin will oversee the firm’s family office solutions division by utilising and coordinating resources from across the organisation.

Furthermore, to expand the existing practise in specific fields, and hire new talent.

Levin offers to her position a wealth of knowledge in tax and financial planning.

She worked as a partner at Deloitte Tax and a managing director of client service at Geller Advisors before joining BBH in 2023.

Kathryn George, partner of BBH stated: “The addition of Tricia will make our family office solutions suite of services even more impactful and accessible to our clients. Every individual, family, business owner, and institution has unique challenges, and our job is to act as a trusted advisor and solve those challenges in a bespoke and holistic way.”

“I’m excited to join and lead this cross-functional team to address the unique and complex needs of our clients,” added Levin. “We take a customised approach to solving for the needs of our clients, harnessing our knowledge and deep expertise to provide a comprehensive suite of services.”