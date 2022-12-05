Wealth manager Bartlett adds Regent Investment Management

The deal is anticipated to be completed by the first quarter of next year. Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay.

Focus Financial Partners has reached a definitive agreement to add Regent Investment Management into the portfolio of its partner company Bartlett & amp; Co. Wealth Management.

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Regent is an investment adviser firm that offers tailor-made wealth and investment management solutions to high-net-worth individuals and families.

The firm is run by three of its partners, Marty McClelland, Steve Naiser and Mary Jones.

The new deal, whose value has not been divulged, will help Bartlett to boost its footprint in the Midwest, with their existing offices in Cincinnati and Chicago.

Subject to customary closing conditions, the deal is anticipated to be completed by the first quarter of next year.

Bartlett president Holly Mazzocca said: “We could not have found a better cultural fit than Marty and his team and believe that our complementary skillsets will enhance outcomes for all our clients.

“Our two firms were built on similar values and approaches to wealth management, making Regent a great addition to Bartlett as our second transaction since joining Focus Financial Partners in 2018.”

With headquarters in Cincinnati, US, Bartlett currently offers tailor-made investment management and financial planning solutions to high-net-worth-families, businesses and others.

Last month, Focus Financial Partners announced a collaboration with Indianapolis-based registered investment adviser (RIA) Spectrum Wealth Management to enhance its presence in the Midwest.

Through the tie-up, Spectrum becomes a new partner company of Focus, which is an association of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms.