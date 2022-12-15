The new office will cater to the customers holidaying in Verbier during the ski season. Credit: susnpics from Pixabay.

Barclays Private bank is set to open a pop-up office in Verbier, Switzerland to facilitate its clients visiting the region.

The temporary office will cater to the customers holidaying in Verbier for the 2022-2023 ski season.

The move is part of the bank’s plans to put additional focus in the region and provide its clients with services in convenient locations worldwide.

The Verbier office will be situated at Rue de la Poste. It will function on Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the ski season.

Barclays Private Bank CEO of Switzerland and head of Middle East Rahim Daya said: “Switzerland is one of the world’s number one destinations for global wealth, with many of our clients choosing to set up residence here to benefit from its many qualities, either permanently or for leisure.”

The latest move comes shortly after Barclays announced its plan to move its headquarters (HQ) in Italy to a new location in Milan.

Situated at The Medelan building in Piazza Cordusio, the new HQ will be used by the bank to strengthen its business in Italy.

Separately, Reuters reported that Barclays is mulling an option to re-enter Saudi Arabia to tap the kingdom’s growing capital markets.

The bank seeks to obtain a licence in Saudi Arabia to carry out various deals, such as initial public offerings (IPOs), the agency reported citing two people familiar with the matter.