Barclays appoints Taylor Wright and Cathal Deasy as co-heads of its investment banking business. Credit: Business Wire.

Barclays has appointed Taylor Wright and Cathal Deasy as co-heads of its investment banking business, effective 27 March 2023.

Both the appointments are subject to receipt of regulatory approvals.

After assuming charge, Wright and Deasy will jointly oversee the unit across various coverage and product groups.

The duo will also be responsible for maintaining client relationships and initiating dealmaking activities worldwide.

Wright and Deasy will report to Barclays Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB) global head and Barclays Bank president Paul Compton. They will also become members of CIB management team.

Compton said: “In their expanded and new roles, Taylor and Cathal will make a formidable team as we continue to progress building a resilient and diversified Corporate and Investment Banking franchise.

“Our strategy is fundamentally grounded in delivery for clients, and their leadership will best prepare Barclays for the coming decade of investment banking.”

Wright, who has been promoted to the latest position, joined Barclays in 2019 in the role of co-head of Americas Equity Capital Markets.

In July 2021, he was named the global co-head of Barclays’ capital markets arm. Earlier, he worked at Morgan Stanley.

Before joining Barclays, Deasy was the global co-head of M&A, and EMEA co-head of investment banking and capital markets at Switzerland’s Credit Suisse.

During his stint at the Swiss bank, Deasy supervised the firm’s growth in M&A, particularly in Europe.

Previously, he also worked at Deutsche Bank and Merrill Lynch.

Last month, Barclays named Jim Rossman as global head of its shareholder advisory business.