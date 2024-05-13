Credit: tsingha25/Shutterstock.com

In a bid to enhance agility and streamline operations, Banque Internationale à Luxembourg, BIL, one of Luxembourg’s universal banks, has implemented Temenos core banking and payments platform.

BIL, founded in 1856 and recognised as a systemically important institution by the European Central Bank, embarked on a significant modernisation initiative to standardise its retail, corporate, and private banking operations.

With assets totalling €44.1bn ($47.5bn), BIL sought to leverage modern technology to improve efficiency and enhance customer experience.

The transition to Temenos’ platform marks a milestone for BIL, replacing its outdated legacy core banking system with a modern, API-driven solution. This move is expected to allow BIL to introduce new products swiftly and offer personalised services driven by data insights. Additionally, the bank anticipates significant cost savings and performance improvements.

Moreover, BIL completed the complex transformation project in collaboration with Temenos delivery partner LTIMindtree and a dedicated team from Temenos.

The seamless migration to the new platform positions BIL to integrate and automate various banking capabilities, such as cash accounts, deposits, lending, securities, and treasury services.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

A major aspect of the transformation involves BIL’s role as a payment hub for numerous financial institutions. With Temenos Payments Hub, the bank consolidates its payment processing onto a unified platform, simplifying operations for SEPA, Target2, and cross-border transactions. The integration with core banking processes ensures scalability and high performance during peak transaction periods.

Jeffrey Dentzer, CEO, Banque Internationale à Luxembourg, stated: “We’re delighted to complete the migration to Temenos’ modern, future-ready core banking platform. This was a major transformation project culminating in big bang go-live across all business lines. On the Temenos platform we deliver best-in-class products and services for all customers and ensure sustainable growth for many years to come.”

William Moroney, president – International, Temenos, added: “I’d like to congratulate the teams from Banque Internationale à Luxembourg, LTIMindtree and Temenos on a successful implementation of this large, complex transformation. Bringing together multiple business lines on Temenos’ secure, scalable cloud-native platform positions BIL strongly for future growth.”

Temenos, a provider of banking software, offers a single platform covering core banking and payments, ensuring sustained investment in research and development.