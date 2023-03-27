The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) announced today that Bank of America will be the presenting partner of the Boston Marathon beginning in 2024.

The world’s oldest annual and most historic marathon has entered into a decade-long partnership with one of the world’s largest financial organisations that will extend far beyond the finish line of the annual Patriots’ Day event.

“We are privileged and honored to partner with the B.A.A on this next leg of the journey for the historic Boston Marathon,” said David Tyrie, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Marketing Officer for Bank of America.

“Through this partnership, we will broaden our ability to help communities around the world thrive, creating positive impact for small businesses, charities, runners, and teammates on race weekend and throughout the year.”

The B.A.A. promotes a healthy lifestyle via sports, particularly running, and focuses on interacting with participants, volunteers, community members, and supporters throughout the year.

As a running and community leader, the B.A.A. will collaborate with Bank of America in the coming years to expand the Boston Marathon’s influence and reach on a national and worldwide scale.

“We embark on the next great era for running in Boston and around the world with Bank of America as our partner in all that we do, most notably the Boston Marathon.’’

‘’With alignment in values and commitment to both communities and leadership, we’ll work together to enhance one of the world’s great participatory sporting events. Bank of America will partner with us at every stage to grow, broaden and innovate new pathways in running,” said Jack Fleming, President, and CEO of the B.A.A.

The B.A.A. and Bank of America will work together to make running more accessible and to widen its influence.

Bank of America is dedicated to expanding the Boston Marathon’s non-profit, engagement, and charitable programmes, as well as expanding the event’s visibility through hundreds of qualifying races in the bank’s roughly 100 markets across the United States and communities worldwide.

Fleming added, “Together, the B.A.A. and Bank of America will keep Boston front and center to ensure the Marathon remains a source of pride and passion for so many. Through this new partnership with Bank of America, we will expand social, economic and inclusive programs for local residents, businesses, neighbourhoods and communities.”