Puntambekar will also take on the roles of principal officer for the Bank of America N.A. (BANA) Labuan branch and chief executive officer (CEO) for Bank of America Malaysia Bhd.
With over two decades of banking expertise in cash management, trade finance, commodities, and corporate banking in South East Asia, India, and Singapore, Puntambekar has a comprehensive understanding of the full range of banking services and products.
Subject to regulatory approvals and governance procedures, he will serve on the Merrill Lynch Malaysian Advisory Sdn. Bhd. board of directors.
Additionally, he will oversee all businesses in Malaysia in this position and be in charge of increasing client engagement.
Puntambekar will move to Kuala Lumpur from Singapore, where he currently leads the regional banking team for Corporate Banking Subsidiaries (CBK-S).
In 2005, he began working for the bank in India, and in 2012, he transferred to Singapore.
As a member of the South East Asia Country Leadership Team (CLT), Gautam will continue to report to Jin Su, Asia Pacific president.
This hiring comes following Malaysia country head Raymond Yeoh’s decision to depart the bank amid ten years of service.
In 2013 Yeoh began working at the bank in Kuala Lumpur.
Yeoh holds several positions in addition to those of country head, including CEO of Bank of America Malaysia Bhd, principal officer of the BANA Labuan branch, and director on the board of Merrill Lynch Malaysian Advisory Sdn. Bhd.
As a result of this change, starting on 8 October, Stefan Friedhoff will assume an expanded role and take over Puntambekar’s regional CBK-S business in Singapore and South East Asia.
Friedhoff has worked in banking for more than 27 years in a variety of sectors.
He has been an essential part of the CBK-S business in South East Asia since he joined the bank in 2019.
Stefan will keep reporting formally to Nirmal Khaderia, head of Asia Pacific Corporate Banking Subsidiaries (CBK-S) and locally to Singapore country head Martin Siah, and will remain a member of the South East Asia CLT.