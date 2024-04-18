For the 2024 Bank of America Art Conservation Project, 24 cultural institutions from 11 different nations have received grants, exhibiting a wide variety of artistic styles and traditions.
Since 2010, the Art Conservation Project at Bank of America has provided funding for the conservation of artwork, sculptures, and architectural, historical, and other items that are vital to the maintenance of cultural assets and the history of art.
Since the programme’s establishment, funding has been provided to over 261 projects run by nonprofit cultural institutions in 40 countries to conserve historically or culturally significant artworks that are in risk of deteriorating.
This year, the grant recipients involve:
- Waterlilies (1914-15) by Claude Monet at The Portland Art Museum;
- Dancer with Bouquets (c. 1890-95) by Edgar Degas at The Chrysler Museum in Hampton Roads, Va;
- Statuette of Susan B. Anthony by Bessie Potter Vonnoh at the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House in Rochester;
- The Large Bathers (Les Grandes Baigneuses) (circa 1895-1906) by Paul Cezanne at The National Gallery London;
- Paintings Restoration in The Napoléon III Apartments (19th c.) at the Musée du Louvre in Paris;
- Selections from Truisms, Inflammatory Essays, The Living Series, The Survival Series, Under a Rock, Laments, and Child Text (1989) by Jenny Holzer at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York;
- Orco, Norandino e Lucina (Norandino and Lucina Surprise by the Ogre) (1619-1621) by Giovanni Lanfranco at The Galleria Borghese in Italy;
- Two Japanese Wooden Statues of the Guardian Kings: Zōchōten and Tamonten, Nara National Museum, Nara City, Japan, and
- Early African American Photography Project at The Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington, DC.
Brian Siegel, global arts, culture & heritage executive at Bank of America expressed: “This year, we are proud to share a slate of projects that feature some of the most celebrated artists of all time. The Art Conservation Project reflects our longstanding commitment to cultural history, so that these works may be appreciated and experienced by generations to come.”
The Art Conservation Project is an example of BofA’s mission to fostering cultural viability and making the arts more accessible.
A diverse spectrum of assistance for cultural institutions around the world serves to lift communities and is one of the many ways BofA promotes Responsible Growth.