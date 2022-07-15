Banco Sabadell and Wealth Dynamix extend partnership

Banco Sabadell, Miami Branch, and Wealth Dynamix have extended their working relationship for another five years.

This would take the collaboration to ten years in total.

Banco Sabadell, Miami Branch centres its banking activity in both private banking and corporate banking. Therefore, it has utilised WDX1 from Wealth Dynamix for five years to manage client lifestyle management (CLM) for its HNW and UHNW clients in the US.

WDX1 is a secure and scalable CLM solution that delivers a digital end-to-end experience. In addition, it aids with client onboarding and CRM to assist the productivity of relationship managers.

Related

Furthermore, it enables digital engagement with end clients to ensure the bank cements its reputation as a provider of best-in-class account processing and client service.

Gary Linieres, CEO and Co-founder OF Wealth Dynamix said: “We are absolutely delighted that Banco Sabadell, Miami Branch have re-signed with Wealth Dynamix for a further five years after an original five-year contract with us. As such, we will be working for over a decade together. This underscores their commitment to Wealth Dynamix and further endorses the power of our WDX1 solution and its benefits within their business.”

“We hugely appreciate this commitment as it demonstrates Banco Sabadell, Miami Branch’s commitment to us, the benefits we bring, our collaborative way of working and our ability to keep pace with the demands of a modern private banking business. In addition, the demands of their customers, by bringing a digital-first solution with proven efficiency and support in growth.”

Carlos Fernandez at Banco Sabadell, Miami Branch added: “We have been working with Wealth Dynamix for the last five years and they have proven to be an effective partner for the Bank. The integration of WDX1 facilitates our delivery of adaptable and personalised experiences for our clients reflecting their individual requirements and investment strategies. We look forward to our continued working relationship with Wealth Dynamix.”