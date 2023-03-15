Pierre Masclet is to be appointed Chief Executive Officer of Azqore

Azqore, a subsidiary of Indosuez Wealth Management, has hired Pierre Masclet as its chief executive officer.

The appointment comes into effect on May 1 2023 and Masclet will succeed Pascal Exertier, who is retiring.

Furthermore, Masclet is a member of Indosuez’s management committee and reports to Jacques Prost, CEO of Indosuez.

His mission will be to further develop Azqore as a business and strengthen its value proposition to its clients.

Masclet has over 30 years of experience in wealth management within the Group. He began his career at Banque Indosuez in 1992 as Product and Wealth Planning Head. From 1995 to 2005, he also joined the front office teams of Indosuez Wealth Management in France.

In 2005, he took over responsibility for the Product teams and the Private Clients of the Crédit Agricole Regional Banks. In 2008, he was appointed Head of Business Development for Indosuez in France. In 2012, he moved on to Indosuez in Switzerland as Head of Markets, Investment & Structuring, before being named CEO of Indosuez in Asia in 2017. He then became deputy CEO of Indosuez in 2019 where he led Business Development for the Group.

In January, Indosuez Wealth Management acquired a 70% stake in fintech Wealth Dynamix.

The deal is an extension of the partnership initiated in 2019 between Indosuez, its subsidiary Azqore, and Wealth Dynamix. As a result, Indosuez backing Wealth Dynamix will enable the fintech to accelerate its development and benefit from the group’s scale and stability. Also, it will maintain its independence and agility.